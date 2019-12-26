QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.97

Shares of QNB Corp (OTCMKTS:QNBC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and traded as high as $38.50. QNB shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

About QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

