Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) Trading Down 20%

Quaterra Resources Inc (CVE:QTA)’s share price traded down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 233,528 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 130,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

About Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

