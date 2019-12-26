QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 24,992 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $387,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. QuinStreet Inc has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $795.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $22,111,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,440,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,642,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 961,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 44.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 693,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.