Radium (RADS) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. Radium has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $42.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radium has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005774 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022084 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,912,384 coins and its circulating supply is 3,898,359 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.