RealChain Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. In the last week, RealChain has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $94,438.00 and $4,127.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.34 or 0.05948316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023389 BTC.

RCT is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,287,209 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

