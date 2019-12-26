Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kering (KER)

Kering (EPA: KER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/12/2019 – Kering was given a new €555.00 ($645.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Kering was given a new €608.00 ($706.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Kering was given a new €555.00 ($645.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Kering was given a new €600.00 ($697.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Kering was given a new €540.00 ($627.91) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Kering was given a new €600.00 ($697.67) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Kering was given a new €608.00 ($706.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Kering was given a new €608.00 ($706.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Kering was given a new €590.00 ($686.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €549.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €495.95. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

