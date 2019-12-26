Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northern Trust (NTRS)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2019 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

11/27/2019 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2019 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,295. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73.

Get Northern Trust Co alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,936,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.