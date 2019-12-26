Refereum Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $44,926.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, DDEX, Bittrex and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01232365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit, Bibox, Cobinhood, IDEX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

