Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies also posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Ryder bought 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $201,749. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon L. Wienbar bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,615 shares of company stock worth $322,452 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 79,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.