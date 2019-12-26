Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) & Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Cara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical -2.65% -1.35% -0.91% Cara Therapeutics -470.70% -70.35% -50.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Cara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 2 14 0 2.88 Cara Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus price target of $112.38, indicating a potential upside of 30.11%. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.68%. Given Cara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cara Therapeutics is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Cara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.49 billion 10.40 -$77.21 million ($0.33) -261.73 Cara Therapeutics $13.47 million 50.46 -$74.01 million ($2.06) -8.24

Cara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioMarin Pharmaceutical. BioMarin Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Cara Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme for adult patients with PKU; Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; and Firdapse for lambert eaton myasthenic syndrome. Its clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline includes valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an adeno associated virus vector drug development candidate in patients with severe hemophilia A; and vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia, a form of disproportionate short stature in humans. The company serves specialty pharmacies; and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics and Asubio Pharma Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. Its lead product candidate includes KORSUVA (CR845/ difelikefalin) injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated pruritus undergoing hemodialysis, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of dialysis patients suffering from chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus. The company is also developing Oral KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus in stage III-V CKD patients; and in Phase I clinical trial for treating pruritus chronic liver disease. In addition, it is developing CR845/difelikefalin Injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute post-operative pain; and Oral CR845/difelikefalin that has completed Phase IIb for treating chronic pain, as well as CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

