RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Trading 5.8% Higher

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.20, 161,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 493% from the average session volume of 27,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, TheStreet cut RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $56.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

