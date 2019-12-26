Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $867.26.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 13.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 72.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.