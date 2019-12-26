Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post $380.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.81 million and the lowest is $363.29 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $355.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,984,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 568,680 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,667,000 after purchasing an additional 259,917 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,541,000 after purchasing an additional 248,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,447. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $44.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

