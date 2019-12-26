Robert C. Mee Sells 20,667 Shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Stock

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,667 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $309,798.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,313,475.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PVTL stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Pivotal Software has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the third quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 467.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,582 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter worth $25,626,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter worth $4,385,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the third quarter valued at about $19,809,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

