Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.47

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 332838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHHBY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holdings AG Basel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The firm has a market cap of $276.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,922,000 after purchasing an additional 122,866 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 305,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 142,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

