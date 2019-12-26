Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce sales of $434.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.90 million and the highest is $439.30 million. Saia posted sales of $406.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Saia from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Saia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Saia by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Saia stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,193. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

