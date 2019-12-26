Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Renaissance Capital lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sasol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Sasol has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1,145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 201.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Sasol by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 823,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Sasol by 214.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

