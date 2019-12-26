Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.85

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.85 and last traded at $76.85, with a volume of 916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4665 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.