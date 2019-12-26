SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last Week

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $13,078.00 and $29.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

