Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

STX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 39,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,852. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

In other news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 123,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $7,137,068.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,287.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $645,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 507,533 shares of company stock worth $29,518,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 139,710 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 77,115 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,209,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

