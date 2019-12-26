Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to post $289.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.34 million and the highest is $291.49 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $362.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 605,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 4,711.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 636,474 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTTR opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.66.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.