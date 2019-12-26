Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.28

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 21807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMICY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $816.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

