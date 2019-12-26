Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $260,833.00 and $220.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, Gate.io and IDEX. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.01226924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118824 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

