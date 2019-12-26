Sentivate Trading 29.9% Higher This Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $981,772.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,305,608,555 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

