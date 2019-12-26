Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $414.11

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $414.11 and last traded at $414.10, with a volume of 469775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $399.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial set a $400.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,926,637,000 after purchasing an additional 498,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 68.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after purchasing an additional 117,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 39.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 204,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

