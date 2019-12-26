SIBCoin (SIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $612,503.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $612,503.00 and $1,653.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.01743320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.51 or 0.02580910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00552898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00631715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00057611 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00384987 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,087,040 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

