Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.88

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.88 and last traded at $116.77, with a volume of 3926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.58.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

