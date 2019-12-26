Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WAF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €90.10 ($104.77) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €70.52.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

