Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79, approximately 1,146,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 863,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

SVM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $4.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 19.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,681,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 275,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 589,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

