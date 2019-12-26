SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.07

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 2450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

SILV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

