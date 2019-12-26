Silverway Achieves Market Cap of $58.81 Million (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Silverway token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00008095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. During the last week, Silverway has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a market capitalization of $58.81 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.51 or 0.02580910 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00557925 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

