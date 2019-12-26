Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.70

Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $11.09. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 167,062 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$10.75 and a 200 day moving average of A$10.33.

About Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.