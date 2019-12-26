SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 target price on SJW Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Valer Robert A. Van purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth $7,630,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,683,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJW opened at $70.26 on Thursday. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

