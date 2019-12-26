SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Receives $15.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SM Energy from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 81.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 39,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,216. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.00 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SM Energy has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $21.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

