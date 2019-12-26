Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,564. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $910.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Smart Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Smart Global in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smart Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smart Global by 42.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

