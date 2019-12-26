SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFTBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SoftBank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of SFTBY stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 307,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.66.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

