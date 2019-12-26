SolarCoin (SLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $202.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Bittrex. SolarCoin has a market cap of $818,134.00 and approximately $202.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00552898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009013 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,888,106 coins and its circulating supply is 56,029,460 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.