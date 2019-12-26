Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Trading Up 8.5%

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 773,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 167,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPHS. ValuEngine raised Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price objective on Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Sophiris Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

