SpaceChain (SPC) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bittrex, HitBTC and CoinEgg. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $213,210.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEgg, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bittrex and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.