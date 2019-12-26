SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.87

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

