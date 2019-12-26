SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $322.13

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $322.13 and last traded at $322.10, with a volume of 181576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

