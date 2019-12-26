Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPPI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,674,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,183. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.63.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 192,846 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 520.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 148,575 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 112,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 85,608 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

