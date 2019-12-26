Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Buckingham Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 364,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 162,950 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 177,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 50,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,101. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.