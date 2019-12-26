Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $153.40

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $153.40 and last traded at $153.37, with a volume of 17998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.35.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. Splunk’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $63,723.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,881.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,253 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Splunk by 43.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

