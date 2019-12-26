SportyCo (SPF) Price Hits $0.0010

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. SportyCo has a market cap of $52,833.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin and Kucoin. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.01226924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118824 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Kucoin, OKEx and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

