SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SPS Commerce by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after buying an additional 181,884 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 223.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 83,046 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 248.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 620,939 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

