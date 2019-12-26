SRCOIN Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $84,413.00 and approximately $331.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00183391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.01193557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118989 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

