STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.25

Shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and traded as high as $16.88. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 531 shares trading hands.

SLFPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Get STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.