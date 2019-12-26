Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director Sells $619,900.00 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director James M. Oates sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,875.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.91. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 144.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,625,000 after buying an additional 33,259 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 88,974 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

