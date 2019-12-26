STRAKS Trading Up 85.5% This Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 85.5% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, SouthXchange and HitBTC. STRAKS has a market cap of $18,257.00 and $26.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.01743320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.51 or 0.02580910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00552898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00631715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00057611 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00384987 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, HitBTC, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

